Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Nerja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Nerja, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with Mountain view in Nerja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Sea view, with Mountain view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Stylish Villa with Mesmerizing Mediterranean Sea and Mountain Views in Nerja The vil…
$820,706
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes