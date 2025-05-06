Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mutxamel
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Mutxamel, Spain

15 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$938,993
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$430,729
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Se vende chalet pareado en Almajada, Muchamiel. Este precioso chalet pareado se encuentra e…
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
This beautiful property has been designed in a modern, elegant and functional style, perfect…
$576,026
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$507,061
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$338,040
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
House in Mutxamel, Spain
House
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 720 m²
FINCA LA VIÑA 1874 On an estate with orange, mandarin, olive and other fruit trees, ther…
$2,47M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
La Almajada Urbanization in Mutxamell is a well-known area on the Costa Blanca for its tranq…
$675,115
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$708,795
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
