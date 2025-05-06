Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mutxamel
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in Mutxamel, Spain

villas
31
chalets
3
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$938,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
House in Mutxamel, Spain
House
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 720 m²
FINCA LA VIÑA 1874 On an estate with orange, mandarin, olive and other fruit trees, ther…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go