Terraced Apartments for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

2 BHK
18
3 BHK
22
19 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$299,875
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$347,550
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$250,804
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$384,903
Close
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 115 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$365,973
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hig…
$276,993
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$434,587
Close
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$367,509
Close
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 107 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$338,194
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
In construction homes of high quality, modern, with home automation system and endless detai…
$472,117
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 118 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$367,509
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedroom apartments in a golf course near San Juan Playa & Alicante city . 3 bedroom apartm…
$331,142
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$430,729
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$381,659
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Brand new townhouses, located in the picturesque Rio Park, Mutxamel. These beautiful homes a…
$243,845
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 99 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity at Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$289,725
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
a new and exclusive project, 34 detached villas, located in the area of La Cotoveta, in Mutx…
$563,293
