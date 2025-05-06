Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mutxamel
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

penthouses
8
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
22
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$299,875
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Apartments in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$250,804
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$430,729
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Penthouses in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Single-family homes and apartments with 2, 3 and 4 …
$381,659
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go