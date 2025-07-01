Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Moratalla
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Moratalla, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moratalla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moratalla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MORATALLA, MURCIA New Build development located in Campo de San Juan, M…
$335,971
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go