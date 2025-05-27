Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Migjorn, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cala Blava, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cala Blava, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Welcome to this house located in the charming town of Llucmajor, Las Palmeras, Mallorca, in …
$968,736
Villa 4 bedrooms in Puig de Ros, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Puig de Ros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
House in Balearic
$1,58M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Son Veri, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Son Veri, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
We present a wonderful house under construction in the prestigious area of Son Veri, Mallorc…
$2,79M
Properties features in Migjorn, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
