Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Migjorn
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Migjorn, Spain

houses
6
6 properties total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 660 m²
Welcome to the villa located in the beautiful and peaceful area of Colònia de Sant Jordi, Se…
$3,70M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Campos, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Campos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Located on the outskirts of the village of Campos, in southeast Mallorca, just 10 minutes (b…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Castle 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
In 2023, the Finca Romero will be a marvel of modern architecture, embodies a luxurious life…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cala Blava, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cala Blava, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Welcome to this house located in the charming town of Llucmajor, Las Palmeras, Mallorca, in …
$968,736
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Puig de Ros, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Puig de Ros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
House in Balearic
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Son Veri, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Son Veri, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
We present a wonderful house under construction in the prestigious area of Son Veri, Mallorc…
$2,79M
Leave a request

Properties features in Migjorn, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go