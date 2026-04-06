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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Mazarron, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located on a golf…
$386,029
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