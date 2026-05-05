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Villas near golf course for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium spacious villa with large roof top terrace and private pool in a golf course with 24…
$439,898
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious brilliant villa with a large roof top terrace, large garden and private pool locate…
$484,927
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf c…
$322,651
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located on a golf…
$386,029
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and garden located next to a golf …
$352,149
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Amazing villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf …
$368,744
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
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