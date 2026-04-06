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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Mazarron, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$299,766
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