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Townhouses with garage for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
This new residential complex consists of 12 ground floor townhouses located in the urbanizat…
$329,404
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