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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts located in a golf reso…
$296,469
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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