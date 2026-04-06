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Beach Houses in Mazarron, Spain

villas
28
bungalows
15
townhouses
5
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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Amazing villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf …
$368,744
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with rooftop terrace, stunning sea view and community pool located close t…
$341,433
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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