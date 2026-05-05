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Lakefront Houses for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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villas
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bungalows
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townhouses
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and parking without pool  located …
$379,979
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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