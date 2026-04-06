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Duplexes with garden for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace and paddle tennis courts locat…
$289,742
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