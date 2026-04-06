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Pool Apartments for sale in Mazarron, Spain

penthouses
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Awesome middle floor apartment with amazing lake views, large terrace, community pool and 24…
$259,234
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
Luxury middle floor apartment with large terrace and paddle tennis courts located next to a …
$226,253
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with large terrace, garden and paddle tennis courts located ne…
$251,670
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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