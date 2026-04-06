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2 bedroom apartment in Mazarron, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Awesome middle floor apartment with amazing lake views, large terrace, community pool and 24…
$259,234
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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