  2. Spain
  3. Maspalomas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Maspalomas, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom townthouse in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Welcome to this impressive attachment nestled in the picturesque area of ​​the fifth of Bena…
$840,428
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean constru…
$552,453
3 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
We present apartments in Alhama de Murcia. The apartment is located in a closed type residen…
$245,670
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/4
We present apartments in Alhama de Murcia. This is a picturesque Spanish town located in the…
$269,584
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/2
In La Mata, Torrevieja, just 250 meters from the beach, an exclusive residential complex La …
$697,486
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
In La Mata, Torrevieja, just 250 metres away From the beach, an exclusive residential buildi…
$608,916
2 bedroom apartment in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
We present apartments in Alhama de Murcia. The main characteristics of the apartment:Space a…
$217,438
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! New residential sea views w…
$763,913
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/10
We present apartments in a premium residential complex Sea Senses on the first line of the s…
$430,670
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Apartment with two bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor.Dehesa de Campoamor is a resort town on t…
$243,567
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale, after renovation in the center of Torrevieja, with an area of 79 m2. The…
$220,096
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 14
We present an apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 100 meters from the sea.Torrevieja i…
$276,780
