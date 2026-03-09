Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Marbella, Spain

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Marbella, Spain
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Incredible detached apartment with a large terrace, communal pool, spa area, and cinema, plu…
$497,542
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go