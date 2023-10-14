Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Marbella
  5. Chalets

Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Marbella, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
€670,000

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir