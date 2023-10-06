Pool Lands for sale in Malaga, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Torre del Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Plot of land in Marbella, Spain
Plot of land
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 717 m²
Fantastic plot with a project, located in Guadalmina Baja, a prestigious residential area in…
€2,00M
