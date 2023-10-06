Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Malaga, Spain

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Torre del Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 600 m²
Introducing an exclusive 4124 sqm plot for sale, perfect for bringing your vision of a luxur…
€695,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€363,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 15 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Plot of land in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Plot of land
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
Great Land for Villa Construction in Alhaurin de la Torre Alhaurin de la Torre is situated i…
€145,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 3
Urban Plots with High Floor Area Ratio Next to the Golf Resort in Mijas These urban plots ar…
€169,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 271 m²
In this exclusive urbanization of Benalmadena Costa, just 10 minutes from the sea and with p…
€569,000
