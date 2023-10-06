Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Malaga

Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
13
Marbella
4
3 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benalmadena, Spain
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 11 000 m²
Floor 3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center in Estepona, Spain
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
Area 951 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona  Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 30
Area 99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M

Property types in Malaga

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir