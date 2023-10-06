Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Bungalow

Pool Bungalows for sale in Malaga, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Area 14 700 m²
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
€8,50M

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir