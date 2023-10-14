Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Empordà

Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
115
Sant Antoni
35
Sant Feliu de Guixols
13
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Palafrugell
4
1 property total found
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M

