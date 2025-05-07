Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
4 Bedroom Modern Home with Sea Views and Private Pool in Calpe Calpe is a sought-after coast…
$1,55M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Ground-Floor and Penthouse Apartments by the Sea in Torre de la Horadada Torre de la Horadad…
$384,463
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$243,720
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Luxury Golf Villas in Ciudad Quesada Rojales These remarkable 3-bedroom d…
$945,847
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 180 m²
The MÓNACO EDIFFICIO presents this spacious floor with spectacular views of the explanade an…
$1,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Modern 3 Bedroom Villas with Golf and Mountain Views in Algorfa Alicante Set at the foot of …
$574,390
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Modern Stylish 2 or 3 Bedroom Apartments in the Center of Elche These modern apartments are …
$351,574
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Ground-Floor and Penthouse Apartments by the Sea in Torre de la Horadada Torre de la Horadad…
$378,793
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
In one of the most desirable enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca stands this new resid…
$243,834
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Great investment opportunity! Apartment for sale in Caledonia Park complex. Cozzy apartment…
$226,255
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 Bedroom Modern Villa with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar San Pedro del Pinatar is a coastal…
$449,107
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
The residence has been meticulously designed to capture the beauty of Sierra Cortina and the…
$663,454
