Pool Apartments for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
5
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Castle Harbour in Los Cristianos. The area is 65 m2 inside and 9 m2 te…
$259,737
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Sostiot apartment:…
$287,683
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
A corner, completely restored apartment is sold in the Los Tajinastes complex in the very ce…
$207,132
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
On sale, the apartment located in the Castle Harbour, Los Cristianos complex. The apartment…
$180,829
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
One bedroom apartment in El Dorado, Las Americas. In good condition, in the tourist area and…
$164,390
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the complex Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos, consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$493,171
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Torres del Sol complex in Los Cristianos with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, l…
$241,106
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
On sale, the apartment located in the complex "Las Floritas", Las Americas with views of the…
$201,652
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale is a renovated and well-furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American-…
$183,021
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the tourist area El Dorado, Las Americas. On the te…
$158,911
