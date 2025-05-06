Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Cristianos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$305,707
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale a beautiful penthouse-apartment in the magnificent residential complex ‘Vista Hermo…
$486,866
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale this cozy one bedroom duplex in the center of the Parque Tropical 2 comple…
$469,882
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Sostiot apartment:…
$287,683
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go