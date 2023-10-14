Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€139,950
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
€225,900
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€189,900
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€109,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€148,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€215,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
€369,000
