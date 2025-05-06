Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Los Alcazares, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
$344,521
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go