Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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Beach Townhouses for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
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