Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Golf-course

Townhouses near golf course for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go