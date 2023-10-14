UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Los Alcazares
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain
apartments
32
houses
78
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
69 m²
2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
93 m²
3/3
New modern penthouse in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Lo…
€319,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
71 m²
2
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€259,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
69 m²
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€209,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
136 m²
2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
110 m²
2
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares.Villa with an area of 110 square meters. m…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€129,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
137 m²
€320,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
194 m²
2
New Jade villa in Los Alcasares. The total area of the house is 194 square meters. m., has t…
€548,021
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
1
70 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€139,950
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
€225,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
161 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
€610,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Houses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€189,900
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
1
1
58 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€109,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€215,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
74 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€148,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
3
167 m²
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
€369,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
167 m²
2
On sale villa in Los Alcázares. The villa consists of two floors and a rooftop solarium. Hou…
€564,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
106 m²
Spacious light living room and built-in American cuisine and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. To…
€334,000
Recommend
