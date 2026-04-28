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Pool Penthouses for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with a rooftop terrace,  acces to swimming pools and sea view located near…
$369,076
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Stunning penthouse with a generous rooftop terrace,  swimming pools and sea view  in a prive…
$482,732
VAT
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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