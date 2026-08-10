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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$479,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Floor 4/4
Key-ready tourist penthouse with private roof top terrace and amazing sea view situated in a…
$478,349
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$371,334
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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