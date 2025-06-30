Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for Sale in in Los Alcazares, Spain

villas
97
bungalows
7
townhouses
16
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom house
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
These 3-bedroom contemporary detached golf villas are located in Los Alcazares, a charming c…
$463,849
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go