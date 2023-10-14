Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

18 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los Alcizeres The 108 sqm villa cons…
€425,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Los AlcizeresThe 108 sqm villa consi…
€399,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
€320,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern villa in Los Alcázares.Villa with an area of 110 square meters. m…
€425,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€320,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
New Jade villa in Los Alcasares. The total area of the house is 194 square meters. m., has t…
€548,021
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€139,950
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
€225,900
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
€610,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouses a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Houses with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€189,900
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€109,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€215,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€148,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
€369,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale villa in Los Alcázares. The villa consists of two floors and a rooftop solarium. Hou…
€564,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Spacious light living room and built-in American cuisine and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. To…
€334,000
