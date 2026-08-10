Seaview Houses for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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Beach Houses in Los Alcazares, Spain

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villas
174
bungalows
41
townhouses
43
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9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private pool, large terrace, garden parking and amazing views to the lagoo…
$673,159
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Seaviews 3 bedroom townhouse with garage . Spectacular townhouse just a few meters from the …
$367,389
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Fantastic modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace, beautiful sea views and bright op…
$497,119
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Amazing modern villa with private pool, beautiful sea view and spacious rooftop terrace in a…
$638,417
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Brilliant villa with private pool, large terrace, garden, basement and amazing views to the …
$648,191
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Charming modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace and amazing sea view in a premium a…
$526,781
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
3 Bedroom Frontline Beach Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Los Alcazares These luxury villa…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
Exclusive villa with large roof top terrace, panoramic sea and golf views, basement and expa…
$830,374
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Inviting modern villa with private pool, stunning sea views and rooftop terrace in a privile…
$568,644
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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