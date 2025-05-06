Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$309,154
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
Villa 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$234,198
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
$425,168
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$298,306
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
New villa with 3Torre del Rame rooms - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. The …
$371,549
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$205,994
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
