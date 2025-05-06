Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

villas
91
bungalows
10
townhouses
14
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$375,324
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Beautiful modern style villa in Los Alcazares! Quiet place for relax,close to the beach and …
$411,017
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$234,198
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Plot size: 257 m2.Solarium: 76 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$374,262
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
$344,521
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$205,994
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go