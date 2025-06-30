Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$372,009
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$359,221
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$335,971
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go