Seaview Apartments for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
90
1 BHK
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12 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/2
Brilliant penthouse with a spacious private rooftop terrace, awesome sea view and communal p…
$430,100
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Amazing middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, storage and parking space…
$338,590
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Inviting middle floor apartment with a private terrace, stunning sea view and access to comm…
$331,688
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$445,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$302,780
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Large middle floor apartment with a private terrace, beautiful sea view and access to the co…
$393,967
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$374,938
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$479,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Floor 4/4
Key-ready tourist penthouse with private roof top terrace and amazing sea view situated in a…
$478,349
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$371,334
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments near the Beach in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish ap…
$314,205
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