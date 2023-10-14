Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

5 properties total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern penthouse in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Lo…
€319,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€259,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€209,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€129,900
