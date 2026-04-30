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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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penthouses
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, storage and parking spa…
$328,053
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