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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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penthouses
90
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
261
3 BHK
270
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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/3
Fantastic front beach penthouse with community pool and lake view  in a luxury closed commun…
$577,318
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