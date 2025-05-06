Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Private complex will have 87 modern and spacious apartments, with 3 residential buildings, l…
$230,399
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$128,705
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean-style apartments consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a liv…
$171,184
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build 11 apartments with community…
$226,092
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$227,905
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartment in Los Alcázares with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen open to the living room, fi…
$213,485
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
$358,759
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartmen…
$565,945
