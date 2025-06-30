Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Los Alcazares
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

penthouses
23
2 BHK
80
3 BHK
103
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$359,221
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential is composed of 32 apartments …
$312,720
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$359,221
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR LA SERENA GOLF, LOS ALCAZARES This amazing complex will …
$313,883
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Tourist Apartments with Rental License in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares Prime Location in Los …
$377,705
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR LA SERENA GOLF, LOS ALCAZARES This amazing complex will …
$395,260
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go