Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lloret de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go