5 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
$858,697
Apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
$1,23M
