Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Lleida
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Lleida, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Modern New Build Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada – Comfort, Style, and Prime Location Bo…
$218,441
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calpe, Maria Giorro Street, here you will find a great apartment! The area of the apartment…
$279,472
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residential located next to Estepona Golf.Consisting of 74 homes o…
$338,654
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barxeta, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barxeta, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
🥇Apartment for sale with designer repairs in walking distance to the beach🌴📍Location: Edific…
$404,412
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Sea view in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Sea view
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
🥇 Luxury Villa in the urbanization of Altea Hills with magnificent views of the sea and Alte…
$717,859
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Fantastic four-bedroom townhouse in a gated community of Guadalmina Alta. Located close to t…
$854,854
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a liv…
$339,750
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$301,391
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$448,251
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Exclusive Apartment with Sea Views in Pinos de Nagüeles, Marbella Discover this magnificent…
$471,266
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$393,452
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom house
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
🥇Amazing house with 5 bedrooms in the heart of Calpe! With the pool ready! 600 meters from t…
$985,275
Leave a request

Properties features in Lleida, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes