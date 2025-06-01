Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial Property in Lleida, Spain

Commercial property 1 250 m² in Martinet, Spain
Commercial property 1 250 m²
Martinet, Spain
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
Six-storey modern hotel, located in the region of CERDANYA (province of Catalonia, Spain), n…
$3,19M
Restaurant 139 m² in els Plans de Sio, Spain
Restaurant 139 m²
els Plans de Sio, Spain
Area 139 m²
Corner commercial space for sale in the residential area of ​​Hostafrancs. The property is l…
$873,172
